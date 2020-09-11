IPL star Virat Kohli shows what he does to his bats for perfect balance

India skipper Virat Kohli saws off a part of his bat. Photo: screengrab from video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has shown how he saws off extra centimeters off of his bats to make them just about the right size.

Kohli, one of the leading batsmen of his generation, in a video posted on his Twitter account, can be seen working on the handle with a saw.

The video, which is likely a covert add, comes with the caption: "It's the small details that matter. For me even a couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I love taking care of my bats."

Kohli is currently in the UAE to play the Indian Premier League (IPL). His side Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won the tournament.

