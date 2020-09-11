My criticism of Misbah-ul-Haq now in the past: Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf has taken many a digs at Misbah-ul-Haq over the past year.

Mohammad Yousuf, the critic-turned-coworker of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, has adopted a let-bygones-be-bygones policy regarding the things said in the past.

Yousuf had been arguably the most outspoken critic of the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Misbah since the latter was handed the dual role of coach and chief selector last year.

From calling him "defensive and technically flawed" to even accusing him of masterminding the infamous 2009 mutiny, Yousuf never let an opportunity to take a shot at Misbah pass.

However, he struck a rather reconciliatory tone while giving a press talk in Lahore.

“The things I said about Misbah are now in the past,” Yousuf said about his fellow bearded ex-teammate. “Our jobs right now are separate and do not overlap but we are both under the umbrella of the PCB. Both of us, by working within our respective spaces, have to strive for the betterment of the country and Pakistan cricket.”

Yousuf also gave a ringing endorsement to the PCB’s revamped, star-studded coaching panel.

“The PCB has made good appointments. I cannot say if the PCB has decided to appoint so many big-name cricketers so it could itself avoid criticism. I think every organisation hires people on the basis of their qualification. All the former players currently on the PCB’s books have fantastic qualifications,” he said.

One of the greatest middle-order batsmen to come out of Pakistan, Yousuf, who had long lobbied for a place in the PCB setup, implied that he took up the job only because things had now changed within the Board.

“Prior to joining the PCB I had already said that the board was doing good work and Wasim Khan wanted to do something. Then I met him, discussed things, and decided to take up the role,” he said.

“I am now a PCB employee and will work at whichever place the PCB wants me to – including the national team.”

Yousuf also said he was open to the idea of working with star batsman Babar Azam, if he needed any advice in future.

“Babar's performance is improving day by day. He is on his way [towards a bright future] but even fine batsmen sometime need fine-tuning. If Babar ever has such a need I would definitely work with him but right now he is doing great,” he said.

