Shoaib Akhtar has long had an eye on the chief selector’s position.

Contrary to circulating rumours, fiery former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is not being considered for any positions within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Daily Jang reported on Friday.

Following the national team’s less-than-stellar tour of England, speculation has been rife that the Board would relieve head coach Misbah-ul-Haq of selection duties – not only because of the team’s (falling) results but also as part of a large policy shift that would prevent PCB officials from holding dual roles.

Akhtar, who has long had an eye on the chief selector’s position, fueled speculation and once again put himself in the frame while talking to Waheed Khan on YouTube show Cricket Baaz.

“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the Board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” he said.

“Yes there has been some discussions. I can reveal only this much but nothing concrete as yet. But talks are still on. I have not said yes and neither have they (PCB) said yes.”

However, Jang’s sources within the PCB say that Akhtar is not in line for the chief selector or any other position, deeming speculation in this regard as untrue.

The Urdu daily did say though that Akhtar, on his own request, did hold a meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan on Thursday.

READ: 'Not our brand of cricket': Shoaib Akhtar tells Misbahul Haq to shun defensive mindset

Shoaib Akhtar not being considered for any roles within PCB: sources