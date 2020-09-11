PCB announces new round of refunds for PSL 2020 ticket holders

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered a lifeline to the cricket fans who are still holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 tickets, announcing a new round of refunding process that will run until September 25.

The PCB, in a press release today, eased the concerns of such ticket holders, saying that refunds can be availed at “designated TCS Express Centres in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sukkur”.

“To avail the cash refund, the ticket holders will be required to provide original un-tampered tickets to the TCS staff for validation,” it added.

In March, the final four matches of the PSL 2020 were postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus while several matches that were played had no crowd.

Following the lockdown, the PCB held two phases of the refunding process that was also interrupted by record spells of monsoon rain in Karachi. The PCB says it has so far "repaid more than 59,500 tickets worth Rs60,612,900.

The playoffs and the final of PSL 2020 have now been rescheduled for mid-November at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The matches are unlikely to invite fans at the stadium.

