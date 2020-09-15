urdu

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

IPL 2020: The Sunrisers Hyderabad has one title to their name. Photo: BCCI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add to their sole 2016 triumph when the Indian Premier League (IPL) seaons 2020 kicks off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

SRH, considered one of the better bowling sides in league history, are captained by Australia's David Warner and boast other foreign stars such as Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow.

Here is the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season.

David Warner (captain)Rashid KhanSanjay VadavWriddhiman SahaKhaleel Ahmed
Sandeep SharmaAbdul SamadMitchell MarshShreevats GoswamiMohammad Nabi
Fabian AllenAbishek SharmaBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeBhuvneshwar Kumar
Virat SinghT NatarajanKane WilliamsonShahbaaz NadeemJonny Bairstow
Manish PandeyVijay ShankarSiddarth KaulPriyam GargSandeep Bavanaka

