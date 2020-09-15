IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

IPL 2020: The Sunrisers Hyderabad has one title to their name. Photo: BCCI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add to their sole 2016 triumph when the Indian Premier League (IPL) seaons 2020 kicks off on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

SRH, considered one of the better bowling sides in league history, are captained by Australia's David Warner and boast other foreign stars such as Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow.

Here is the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season.

David Warner (captain) Rashid Khan Sanjay Vadav Wriddhiman Saha Khaleel Ahmed Sandeep Sharma Abdul Samad Mitchell Marsh Shreevats Goswami Mohammad Nabi Fabian Allen Abishek Sharma Basil Thampi Billy Stanlake Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Singh T Natarajan Kane Williamson Shahbaaz Nadeem Jonny Bairstow Manish Pandey Vijay Shankar Siddarth Kaul Priyam Garg Sandeep Bavanaka

