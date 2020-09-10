New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Photo: AFP

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Wednesday said that Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram was his idol during his formative years.

Boult took to Instagram to engage with his fans in a question and answer session where he revealed Akram as his inspiration.

"I have a lot of idols but this guy [Akram] definitely inspired me to swing the ball! No one could move the ball like he could!" said Boult.



Trent Boult reveals Wasim Akram as his idol on Instagram. Photo: Trent Boult Instagram

Akram, who played 104 Tests and 356 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and took 414 and 502 wickets respectively, is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the world.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old gave advice to aspiring fast bowlers over how they can master the art.

"For me…the keys are two things- Run up and getting through the crease. The best drill for young kids is to get a long piece of string and lining it up all the way to the keeper. Then practice running and bowling straight along the line! Pace comes with practice!" he said.





Wasim Akram inspired me to swing the ball: Trent Boult