Mohammad Hafeez turns down Rs100k-a-month PCB contract: report

Mohammad Hafeez in action. Photo: AFP

Veteran all rounder Muhammad Hafeez has reportedly decided not to accept a monthly contract offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), The News reported.



According to the publication, the contract offered Hafeez more than Rs 100,000 per month. The 39-year-old's refusal means he will now be given a retainer contract in which he will not get a monthly salary but match fee and daily allowance.

Pak Passion's Saj Sadiq Hafeez stated that Hafeez wanted to see the contract being offered to newcomers.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided that no player or official will be able to participate in any event without signing an agreement.



Last year, some cricketers played without signing the contract. There will be separate contracts for cricketers and match officials from different departments. After signing the PCB contract, they will have to get the NOC of the board before accepting any other contract.

