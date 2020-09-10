Sarfaraz Ahmed goes lyrical over report he should face disciplinary action

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has posted a lyrical jibe in response to suggestions that he should face disciplinary action for allegedly refusing to play the third T20I against England earlier this month.

Sarfaraz, as per Geo Super’s sources, had initially declined to play the final match of the tour and only agreed upon being persuaded by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, batting coach Younis Khan and captain Babar Azam.

Following this, Geo Super presenter Yahya Husseini questioned on Twitter why Sarfaraz had not yet faced any music yet and wondered if the authorities would have also turned a blind eye if it were infamous figures such as Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad.

At this, Sarfaraz, who has recently developed a habit of answering his critics lyrically, once again went that route.

Without naming names, Sarfaraz hit back but still offered no explanation regarding the veracity of his aforesaid refusal.

