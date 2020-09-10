Fakhar Zaman in action in a Pakistan vs Zimbabwe fixture. Photo: AFP

The plan to create a “bio-secure bubble” for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe has been all but finalised, with the African side expected in Pakistan on October 20 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, Daily Express reported.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had failed to create a bubble for its own players’ training camp before the England tour, the experience gained by observing England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) arrangements encouraged the board authorities to replicate the system back home. PCB’s medical head Dr Sohail Saleem had also compiled a report upon his return from England.

Following Zimbabwe’s touchdown in Pakistan, the visitors will spend a week in mandatory quarantine. The series is thus likely to kick off on either October 28 or 30, although a final announcement in this regard is expected within eight to 10 days, Express added.

The Urdu daily further stated that chances of fans being admitted into the Gaddafi Stadium are slim as so far no recommendations have been made in this regard. A final decision on this matter is likely in October’s second week.

It is pertinent to mention that all matches of both the ODI and T20I series will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: ‘Bubble’ plan almost ready