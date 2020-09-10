PCB to send massive 45-player touring party to New Zealand: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to send a massive delegation comprising as many as 45 players for the tour of New Zealand later this year, according to Daily Express.

The board had sent a 29-member strong group to the tour of England but the contingent for the tour Down Under would be even bigger as both the seniors as well as the A team will have their separate assignments there.

The large touring party is also necessary due to the stringent Covid-19 SOPs in New Zealand, which would require Pakistan players to remain in a bubble and quarantined on arrival for 14 days – just as it was in England.

The tour of England is scheduled to begin in December 2020 and concluded early next year but the Pakistani delegation could depart sometime in November.

Express further adds that the tour of New Zealand would coincided with the domestic season, and such a mass exodus could leave local competitions a little light.

