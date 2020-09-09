Pace legends Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Wasim Akhtar (R). Photo: AFP

Pace legends Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar are likely to take up mentoring roles in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL), Daily Express reported.

It is also speculated that West Indies’ Brian Lara and Vivian Richards will be featured in the Sri Lankan league in some capacity.

READ: Inaugural Lanka Premier League to also feature a team from Pakistan

Meanwhile, an official from the event management group said that India’s Munaf Patel and Parveen Kumar will be part of the league, which is set to begin in November.

It is pertinent to mention that the league will include Pakistani veterans Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.





Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar may take mentoring roles in Lanka Premier League