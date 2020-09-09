Ehsan Mani not likely to extend contract with PCB: report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani may not extend his contract. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is reportedly not interested in extending his three-year-contract, Geo Super has learnt.

Sources privy to the matter said that he took up the role in 2018 due to his long-time friendship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who aimed to eradicate corruption and uplift the sport.



Mani, when approached by a Geo Super representative, did not provide a clear answer but said that his purpose was to "serve Pakistan cricket", adding that he has "twelve months left".



It was also reported that Mani wants to see the team among the world's best in the last year of his tenure which was mostly like the reason why he expressed dissatisfaction with Misbah-ul-Haq's performance as head coach recently.

Furthermore, it is thought that the PCB boss, who is currently living in Lahore with his wife, plans to relocate to his London home after the end of his tenure.



Sources close to Mani have said that he has already told some people within his close circle that he has no intention of extending his contract.

It is pertinent to mention that Mani's tenure saw a major revamp in the domestic structure as well as the home-staged Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

