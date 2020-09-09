Dawid Malan dethrones Babar Azam as world's top-ranked T20I batsman

Babar Azam is no longer the number one T20I batsman.

Babar Azam's reign at the top of ICC T20 Rankings for batsmen has come to an end, with England's Dawid Malan replacing him at the top.

The left-handed Englishman had back-to-back successful T20I series against Pakistan and Australia, scoring 213 runs across six matches of the twin assignments at an average of 42.6.

The points gained from his exploits proved enough to jump up from the fourth spot to dethrone Azam at the top. The stylish Pakistan captain has now slipped to second on the index. He now has 877 rating points - eight more than Azam's tally of 869.

Azam was expected to do wonders on the recent England tour but not only did he not deliver big in Tests, he was rather underwhelming in the T20I series as well.



His 56-run knock off 44 balls in the second T20I was on the slower side while in the decisive final he scored just 21.

