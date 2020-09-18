IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

IPL 2020: The Royal Challengers Bangalore has yet to win their first title. Photo: BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on Monday (Sep 21) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Virat-Kohli led side are widely regarded as IPL's underachievers as they have never won the league despite boasting the most star-studded batting line-up.

They will be looking to break their duck under the guidance of coach Simon Katich.

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli Mohammad Siraj Chris Morris Josh Philippe Moeen Ali Aaron Finch Ab de Villiers Shahbaz Ahamad Parthiv Patel Yuzvendra Chahal Navdeep Saini Isuru Udana Dale Steyn Pawan Negi Devdutt Padikkal Shivam Dube Umesh Yadav Gurkeerat Mann Singh Washington Sundar Pavan Deshpande Adam Zampa

