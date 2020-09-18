IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

Friday Sep 18, 2020
The Royal Challengers Bangalore open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on Monday (Sep 21) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Virat-Kohli led side are widely regarded as IPL's underachievers as they have never won the league despite boasting the most star-studded batting line-up.
They will be looking to break their duck under the guidance of coach Simon Katich.
Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore:
|Virat Kohli
|Mohammad Siraj
|Chris Morris
|Josh Philippe
|Moeen Ali
|Aaron Finch
|Ab de Villiers
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Parthiv Patel
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Navdeep Saini
|Isuru Udana
|Dale Steyn
|Pawan Negi
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Shivam Dube
|Umesh Yadav
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|Washington Sundar
|Pavan Deshpande
|Adam Zampa