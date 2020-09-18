urdu

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

Time Friday Sep 18, 2020

IPL 2020: The Royal Challengers Bangalore has yet to win their first title. Photo: BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on Monday (Sep 21) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Virat-Kohli led side are widely regarded as IPL's underachievers as they have never won the league despite boasting the most star-studded batting line-up.

They will be looking to break their duck under the guidance of coach Simon Katich.

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat KohliMohammad SirajChris Morris
Josh PhilippeMoeen AliAaron Finch
Ab de VilliersShahbaz AhamadParthiv Patel
Yuzvendra ChahalNavdeep SainiIsuru Udana
Dale SteynPawan NegiDevdutt Padikkal
Shivam DubeUmesh YadavGurkeerat Mann Singh
Washington SundarPavan DeshpandeAdam Zampa

