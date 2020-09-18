urdu

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full squad

Time Friday Sep 18, 2020

IPL 2020: The Rajasthan Royals have won only one IPL title. Photo: BCCI

The Rajasthan Royals open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on Tuesday (September 22) against Chennai Super Kings.

RR won their first and only IPL title in 2008. They are also the only IPL side currently being captained by a non-Indian (Steve Smith). 

Here is the complete squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020.

Steve Smith (captain)Sanju SamsonAndrew TyeKartik TyagiBen Stokes
Ankit RajpootShreyas GopalRahul TewatiaJaydev UnadkatMayank Markande
Mahipal LomrorOshane ThomasRiyan ParagYashasvi JaiswalAnuj Rawat
Akash SinghJofra ArcherDavid MillerJos ButtlerManan Vohra
Shashank SinghVarun AaronTom CurranRobin UthappaAnurudhi Joshi

