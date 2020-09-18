IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full squad

IPL 2020: The Rajasthan Royals have won only one IPL title. Photo: BCCI

The Rajasthan Royals open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on Tuesday (September 22) against Chennai Super Kings.

RR won their first and only IPL title in 2008. They are also the only IPL side currently being captained by a non-Indian (Steve Smith).

Here is the complete squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020.



Steve Smith (captain) Sanju Samson Andrew Tye Kartik Tyagi Ben Stokes Ankit Rajpoot Shreyas Gopal Rahul Tewatia Jaydev Unadkat Mayank Markande Mahipal Lomror Oshane Thomas Riyan Parag Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Jofra Archer David Miller Jos Buttler Manan Vohra Shashank Singh Varun Aaron Tom Curran Robin Uthappa Anurudhi Joshi

