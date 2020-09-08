Haider Ali in action.

Batting legend Zaheer Abbas believes that Pakistan cricket's new find Haider Ali looks wise beyond his years, and urged the national team's shot callers to dedicate a specific position for him.

Haider, 19, shot to fame against England last week by becoming the first Pakistani to score a half-century on T20I debut, turning many a heads, including the man dubbed the Asian Bradman.

"The way he (Haider) was having discussions with his partner in the game, he looked mature," Abbas told Waheen Khan on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz.



"With time he would get more mature but his performance should not go down. A permanent place should be set for him - either 1, 2 or 3 in the team as making frequent changes hurt player performances,” Abbas said, also adding that Haider be allowed time and not overwhelmed with hype after just one performance.

Abbas also reviewed star batsman Babar Azam's performance, saying that too many expectations was why he could not do what was expected of him in England.

“His (Babar's) batting, his face expressions seemed confident, though his performance on the England tour was mediocre on the tour," he said.

"One player cannot win you a Test match unless and until you don’t have three to four good batsmen."

'Mature' Haider Ali needs dedicated spot in playing XI: Zaheer Abbas