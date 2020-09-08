Departmental cricket's end sees PIA tell its cricketers to do regular work

Group photograp of PIA Cricket team-winner of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (Division I) 2011-12 - Photo: PCB

The Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) has reportedly closed its cricket department and reassigned its contracted players to work at airports.

As part of the restructuring of its domestic cricket circuit last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had abolished departmental cricket and replaced it with six regional sides.

The move had reportedly rendered many a cricketers unemployed, and those with departmental jobs are now being asked to do regular work instead of play cricket.

According to sources privy to the matter, PIA, one considered one of the best departmental sides, has also practically disbanded its team and transferred its cricketers from Karachi to Islamabad airport, with instructions to do regular work. Only a few players have reportedly been retained at PIA’s academy in Karachi, according to Daily Jang.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also played for PIA back in the 1970s and 80s, although he has since had a change of heart and is believed to be the driving force in departmental cricket's end.

While it's still early days, the jury remains out on how fruitful, if at all, the move would prove to be.

