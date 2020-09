IPL 2020: Time and schedule for T20 tournament

The first fixture of the IPL 2020 will be between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Photo: BCCI

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has finally been released, with the opening match scheduled to be played between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 (Saturday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Rarely do we see a blockbuster of an encounter served so early in a tournament, let alone the opening day. But the IPL matchmakers probably thought that the fans have waited so long, they need to be served a big one without any delays.

Full schedule for IPL 2020:

September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST).

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (3:00PM PST)

October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (3:00PM PST), Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:00PM PST), Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (3:00PM PST), Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (3:00PM PST), Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:00PM PST), Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (3:00PM PST), Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (3:00PM PST), Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST).October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (3:00PM PST)

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi (3:00PM PST)

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:00PM PST)

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:00PM PST)

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (7:00PM PST)

Note: The schedule of IPL 2020 play-offs and final has not been released by the IPL Governing Council yet. However, the tournament is scheduled to be concluded on November 10, which means the final will also most likely be on that day.

IPL 2020: Time and schedule for T20 tournament