On Abdul Qadir’s 1st death anniversary, family rues ‘broken promises’

On the first death anniversary of late leg-spinner Abdul Qadir on Sunday, his family, including cricketer Kamran Akmal, expressed their disappointment that the authorities had not kept the promises made at his death last year, Daily Express reported.

Qadir had passed away on September 6 last year, and on his first anniversary, as per Express, no official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed up – much to his family’s dismay.

“His memories will forever remain with us. I learned a lot from him regarding cricket and professionalism. He was very sincere and a true patriot. His cricketing heroics will always keep him in our memories,” said Akmal whose brother Umar Akmal is Qadir’s son-in-law.

“Neither of the promises made at his death have been fulfilled,” he added.

Qadir’s son Salman went into greater details and openly aired his grievances.

“People have forgotten all their promises. Neither has a street been named after him, nor is there any improvement in the condition of the ground. Several other things are pending. Forget the promises, no one has even asked about us since then,” he was quoted as saying by the Urdu daily.

