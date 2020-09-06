Asif Ali. Photo: CPL/Jamaican Tallawahs/Twitter

Last month, when Asif Ali had hit a blistering 47 not-out in a successful run-chase in his first match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 for Jamaica Tallawahs, fans back home had sighed and wondered why he couldn’t replicate those hard-hitting heroics in a Pakistan shirt.

Asif had after all turned the match on its heads single-handedly.

Unfortunately, that was then and this is now.

Since that knock, the 28-year-old has hit a patch so dry, his highest score over the next eight matches has been a disappointing 22.

Asif has been in terrible form for the Tallawahs over this sequence, scoring at an astonishingly poor rate of 9.5 runs per innings (excluding that 47).

In Saturday’s match against the Barbados Tridents, the hopelessly out-of-form Asif he scored just five runs off nine balls as his team lost another – the fifth defeat of the last eight matches.

It seems as if normal service has resumed. Asif of Pakistan colours = Asif of T20 leagues, which truly is a sad, sad (two sads, yes) affair.

READ: Asif Ali sparks controversy after swinging bat at Keemo Paul

CPL 2020: After an early flourish, Asif Ali's form plummets for Tallawahs