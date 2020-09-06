PCB’s shutting of door on undiscovered U-19 talent irks Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to limit the upcoming under-19 trials to those who have already represented Pakistan at youth levels or played district-level cricket.

A PCB press release issued on Saturday said that the trials of 291 shortlisted U-19 players for the upcoming domestic season will begin on September 11. It also clearly mentioned that these won’t be open trials, hence, practically shutting doors on yet undiscovered talent.

While PSL franchises, especially the Qalandars, have their talent hunt programmes and already produced names such as Haris Rauf and Dilber Hussain, the board itself is shying away from what should have been its job in the first place, Daily Express reported.

Javed, too, is unimpressed with the development, telling the Urdu daily: “There have been no activities at the grassroot level for the past two years. Those who could not find a place in the shortlist, where would they go? Are there no more capable players in the country than the 291 shortlisted?

“We will find a new talent pool only if a concerted effort is made to have cricket played at clubs, schools and colleges.”

