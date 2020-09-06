Ian Bell

Ian Bell, once a front line batsman for England, has announced that the 2020 domestic season will be his last as a professional player.

The 38-year-old, in his prime, won the Ashes five times with England but has not been picked internationally in the last five years.

He has still been featuring for his county club Warwickshire, although injuries and loss of form have now pushed to retirement.

"It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now," Bell wrote in a statement. "While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself.

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire," said Bell. "As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for," he added.

"To have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood club is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of.

"To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I've worked with during this time: thank you."

Former England batsman Ian Bell to end pro career at age 38