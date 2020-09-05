urdu PSL 2020

Vitality Blast T20: Babar Azam suffers rare failure as Somerset lose to Bears

Time Saturday Sep 05, 2020

Babar Azam in action for Somerset

Any highlight of Babar Azam to come out of county cricket is usually head-turning stuff but this one is different.

The classy right-hander piles up runs for fun in the T20 Vitality Blast but on Friday he experienced a rare failure, contributing just six run in a failed, rain-shortened run chase for Somerset against Birmingham Bears.

Set a target of 125 off 12 overs, Azam hit a six on the first ball of the innings but was out a dot ball later. It wasn't some unplayable delivery but a rather weak, short one delivered outside of the off stump by Tim Bresnan that Azam ended up nicking back to the keeper.

The Birmingham pacer would later admit that a ball of such quality should have been dispatched for four but was glad it paid an unexpected bonus.

His dismissal triggered a collapse, from which Somerset never recovered even though they got close to the target and eventually ended up just four runs short.

Here is how Azam got out:


