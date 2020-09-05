Vitality Blast T20: Babar Azam suffers rare failure as Somerset lose

Babar Azam in action for Somerset

Any highlight of Babar Azam to come out of county cricket is usually head-turning stuff but this one is different.

The classy right-hander piles up runs for fun in the T20 Vitality Blast but on Friday he experienced a rare failure, contributing just six run in a failed, rain-shortened run chase for Somerset against Birmingham Bears.

Set a target of 125 off 12 overs, Azam hit a six on the first ball of the innings but was out a dot ball later. It wasn't some unplayable delivery but a rather weak, short one delivered outside of the off stump by Tim Bresnan that Azam ended up nicking back to the keeper.

The Birmingham pacer would later admit that a ball of such quality should have been dispatched for four but was glad it paid an unexpected bonus.

His dismissal triggered a collapse, from which Somerset never recovered even though they got close to the target and eventually ended up just four runs short.

Here is how Azam got out:





