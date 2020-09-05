Usman Khawaja says he hasn't visited Pakistan in more than a decade. Photo: AFP

Australian star Usman Khawaja has admitted that Pakistan Super League is among the competitions that have been on his radar for quite some time as he expressed his desire to re-visit the country of his birth.

Khawaja was born in Islamabad but at the age of five he moved with his family to Australia, for whom he has become a national cricketer.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Khawaja revealed that he had not visited Pakistan in more than a decade but would like to, including playing in the country's flagship tournament, PSL.

"There are lots of competitions around the world which I haven't played in yet. I've played IPL, and T20 cricket in England, but I haven't played CPL (Caribbean Premier League) or even PSL (Pakistan Super League) yet, which would be nice to do," he said.



"Pakistan is obviously where my family is from, it's where I was born and I'd love to get back there one day. I haven't been there for 11-12 years so I'd like to tick that off the bucket list, too. I've got a lot of support in Pakistan and it'd be nice to go back and see and meet some of those people."



Against Pakistan, Khawaja averages 70.85 in Tests, 38.44 in ODIs but just 21 in T20Is.

Would love to go back to Pakistan one day, play PSL: Usman Khawaja