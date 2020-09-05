Wasim Akram puts nosy fan in his place for moral policing 6yo daughter

Wasim Akram with his daughter Aiyla Sabeen Rose.

Pace legend Wasim Akram has put a nosy fan in his place for questioning the choice of his young daughter’s dressing.

After Akram posted a photo of himself walking with the six-year-old Aiyla Sabeen Rose, a fan in all of his moral policing glory, suggested that Akram should “follow Islam” and dress his child accordingly.

The fast bowling great took exception to the suggestion and told the fan to mind his own business.

Social media users from South Asia have a history of judging their heroes and poking into their personal lives. Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic is one such example as she is frequently advised to ‘dress modestly’ in her personal life.









