PCB’s drive to identify cream of U19 talent to kick off Sep 11

In a bid to the cream of the country’s young talent, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will be holding trials for the six U19 cricket associations across six cities between September 11 and 19.

A four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti will conduct the trials where 291 teenagers are expected to try their luck.

At the conclusion of the exercise, teams for the national U19 tournaments will be announced, according to a PCB press release.

“On September 11 and 12, Multan Cricket Stadium and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will hold trials for Southern Punjab U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 teams respectively,” the PCB said.

“LCCA Ground in Lahore and Pindi Cricket Stadium will play hosts to trial matches for Central Punjab U19 and Northern U19 sides on September 14 and 15, after which trial matches to select the Sindh U19 team will be staged at Karachi’s National Stadium on September 17 and 18.

“Bugti Stadium in Quetta will be hosting trial matches on September 18 and 19 for selection of the Balochistan U19 team.”

The board clarified that it won’t be open trials and, therefore, only those aspiring cricketers who have either “represented Pakistan U19, played U19 tournaments in the 2019-20 domestic season, featured in U16 tournaments in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 domestic seasons or the top performers of the Inter-district tournament 2018-19” will be eligible.

