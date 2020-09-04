Mohammad Amir escapes being penalised for using saliva on ball

Mohammad Amir will not get penalised for using saliva. Photo: Twitter

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will not be penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the bowler was caught using saliva on the ball- in turn violating Covid-19 SOPs laid out by the governing body, The News reported.



During the first T20I match against England, the pacer was seen using saliva to polish the ball, which is banned because of the ongoing pandemic.

He was seen spitting on the ball several times but the umpires did not know it. However, in the next over, the umpires had to clean the ball with sanitiser but did not impose any penalty against the bowler.

It should be noted that the team of the bowler who applies saliva on the ball can be warned twice per innings, while the batting side can get five runs.

