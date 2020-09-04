Alcohol brand's logo to be removed from Babar Azam's Somerset jersey

An alcohol sponsor will not be featured on Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s jersey after outraged fans spotted the brand's logo on the cricketer's shirt his appearance for Somerset on Thursday in the Vitality T20 Blast, according to Hindustan Times.

During a match against Worcestershire, the 25-year-old was spotted sporting the logo on his jersey and fans were quick to voice their disapproval when there is a precedent of teams allowing their Muslim players to play in logo-less jerseys.

Azam, as per the Indian publication's sources, asked Somerset for permission to play without the brand's logo - a request that was granted.

Later, Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq also confirmed the development.





