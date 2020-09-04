Dean Jones says all of Karachi Kings' foreign stars will rejoin PSL 2020

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones says that both foreign and local players are available to play the remainder of the tournament.

Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones on Thursday indicated that all of the overseas and local players of the franchise will be available for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

With the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) recent announcement over rescheduling the four remaining PSL matches in November, many fans wondered if the spectacle would be held with out without its foreign stars.

In a post on Twitter, Jones said that his charges, both foreign and domestic, will likely be available to participate in the matches scheduled from November 14-17.

As of yet, it is unconfirmed whether foreign players from other franchises are available.

