Alexis Sanchez breaks silence on horror stint at Manchester United

Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez has made an astonishing revelation about the training environment at Manchester United, saying that he wanted to leave the English club after just one training session.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in what was considered a major coup at the time considering his status as one of the league's best players.

However, the move was one of the worse ones in recent history, with the Chilean scoring just five times for the Red Devils over the next two very forgettable seasons before he was loaned out to Inter and eventually sold.

Sanchez, now that he is no longer on United books, has broken his silence on what went wrong.

"I accepted the opportunity to go to United, it felt tempting and it was something good for me, I liked this club a lot when I was a kid. Eventually I signed but I didn't ask for information on what was happening inside the club," he said in a video posted on his official Instagram account.

"Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things."

"After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?'. They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good.

"But I already signed, I was already there. After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren't united as a team in that moment."

United were managed by Jose Mourinho when Sanchez joined the club. While he did not directly blame the Portuguese, he blamed a lack of "family" culture at the club.

"I'm telling you my experience, the journalists at times would speak without knowing the facts and it hurt, they had no idea what was going on inside the club," Sanchez said.

"They said it was my fault, and this, and that, but sometimes a player depends on the environment, the family that is created around him, and I think that in that moment we weren't really a family.

"And that translated onto the pitch, and since there needed to be someone to blame, they blamed me."

Sanchez's form has improved little since leaving United, with him scoring just four goals for Inter last season.

