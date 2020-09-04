Waqar Younis blames Covid, fitness, skill, inexperience for pace plight

Waqar Younis

National bowling coach Waqar Younis, following the end of the England tour, has assessed the performance of the current crop of pacers, blaming Covid-19 lockdown, a lack of first-class experience and sub-par fitness for their subdued showing.

The combination of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were expected to do well if not wonders in the three-match Test series that Pakistan lost 1-0. While the trio impressed in spurts, they were light in the wicket column as they managed just 13 scalps collectively over three Tests, with no one picking more than two wickets in an innings.

Younis, the man directly responsible for the pace battery's performance and growth, in his column for the PCB, pinned the blame on everything that could be blamed, with the pandemic and weather first on his list.

"Because of Covid, the preparation for the tour of England was not ideal. For three months or so, these guys were stuck indoors and not really able to train," he stated.

"The weather was also a frustration at various points on the tour but the young bowlers have made excellent progress and we’re happy with their performances."

The legendary pacer then pointed fingers at Afridi and Naseem's lack of first-class experience.

"You can see that they have the talent, now they just need to play more cricket, particularly first-class cricket. We have to identify those bowlers who are best suited to Test cricket and willing to play the longer version of the game," he said.

Back in July, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, a known stickler for fitness, had said that he was satisfied with how fit the players had kept themselves during the lockdown. However, Younis says there is much still to be desired.

"It is not just the skills of fast bowling that our young guys need to work on. Fitness is also crucial for them. As a squad, our fitness has been improving all the time but I think we are still a touch behind many other teams in the world. Fast bowlers in Test cricket have to be super fit to survive those long spells when the team needs you, even at the times you may not want to," he said.

READ: Babar Azam's opening partner should be a wicketkeeper, says Kamran Akmal

Waqar Younis blames Covid, fitness, skill, inexperience for pace plight