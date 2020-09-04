PCB unveils 2020-21 domestic season schedule that concludes with PSL 6

Central Punjab celebrate their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win of last season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the schedule as well as format changes for the upcoming domestic season 2020-21.

The nearly six-month-long season will begin on September 30 and end at an unspecified date in March next year, with the Pakistan Super League 2021 being its final event.

"The National T20 Cup will be the curtain-raiser of the season, with matches being held in Multan and Rawalpindi from 30 September to 18 October, while the National U19 One-Day Tournament will be played in Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from 13 October to 2 November," the board said in a press release.

The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will "start from October 25 and the event will conclude with the five-day final starting on January 1" whereas "Second XI three-day matches will be played from 18 October to 13 December," the board added.

"The Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament will be played from January 8-31, after which the domestic season will conclude with the PCB’s marquee event, the Pakistan Super League 2021, starting in February."



Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan said that staging a full domestic campaign during a pandemic was challenging but also badly needed as domestic activities "contribute significantly in getting the best out of all the players".



"Now that the teams and schedule have been confirmed, I expect the respective coaches to start planning their season," he added.

PCB 2020-21 domestic schedule:

National T20 Cup 1st XI (33 matches) – 30 September to 18 October; Multan and Rawalpindi

National T20 Cup 2nd XI (15 matches) – 1-8 October; Lahore

National U19 One-Day Tournament (31 matches) – 13 October to 2 November; Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura

National U19 Three-Day Tournament (16 matches) – 5-29 November; Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura

HBL PSL 2020 (4 matches) – 14, 15 and 17 November; Lahore

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 1st XI (31 matches) – 25 October to 5 January 2021; Karachi

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI (30 matches) – 18 October to 13 December; Karachi

Pakistan Cup 1st XI (33 matches) – 8-31 January 2021; Karachi

Pakistan Cup 2nd XI (15 matches) – 16-24 December; Karachi

