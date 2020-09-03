Legendary point guard Steve Nash named Brooklyn Nets coach

Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Photo: AFP

NBA franchise Brooklyn Nets have named legendary point guard Steve Nash as their new head coach for the next four years.

“After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make,” said General Manager Sean Marks.

“In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league. We are excited to welcome Steve, Lilla, Lola, Bella, Matteo, Luca and Ruby to Brooklyn.”



The 46-year-old will replace Jacque Vaughn, who will be the lead assistant coach of the same franchise.

Nash enjoyed a stellar NBA career, first with the Dallas Mavericks and then with the Phoenix Suns, whom he transformed from an ailing franchise to a perennial playoff contender.

He spent his final few seasons with Kobe Bryant and his Los Angeles Lakers but injuries prevented him from making meaningful contributions.

