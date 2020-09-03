PCB announces match officials for 2020-21 domestic season

Ahsan Raza is part of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the panel of match officials for the 2020-21 domestic season.

The six-member PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees include Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad and Prof. Mohammad Javed Malik.

The 14 members of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires are Ahsan Raza, Aftab Hussain Gillani, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Ghaffar Kazmi, Imran Javed, Nasir Hussain Snr, Qaiser Waheed, Rashid Riaz Waqar , Saqib Khan, Shozab Raza, Syed Imtiaz Iqbal, Waleed Yaqub and Zameer Haider.

The 20 elite officials will be responsible for sharing officiating duties in the First XI Cricket Association and Pakistan Super League matches.

