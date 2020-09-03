Bangladesh looking to reschedule Pakistan Test

The BCB is looking to reschedule its Test match against Pakistan. Photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in the works of rescheduling its Test against Pakistan, along with its other Test series, which were forced to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bangladesh board was forced to postpone five of it home and away series, which includes three Tests, while the series against Pakistan consisted of a second and final Test along with a lone ODI.



The affected Tests are part World Test Championship and its delay is denting the Tiger's chances.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, while speaking to media, said that the board is hoping to reschedule the Pakistan Test and will be in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials to decide a window.



"You all know that we were forced to postpone four series [due to the pandemic], against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland. Other than that we had a Test left to play with Pakistan," he said.

"This [Test against Pakistan] can be rescheduled easily as it requires a small window. We will discuss that with Pakistan Cricket Board."



