Chelsea strike €100m deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz: Sky

English Premier League club Chelsea FC have struck a club record €100m agreement with Bayern Leverkusen to sign German star Kai Havertz, according to Sky Sports.

Havertz, just 21, considered one of the best young midfielders in Europe, has long been courted by the Blues.

He is set to become the latest big-name signing for a club that has already signed Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr among others this off-season.

The deal will see Chelsea shell out €80m up front with another €20m in add-ons.

Havertz will now need to sign a medical and agree personal terms with the club before a deal is finalised.

The most expensive player to be bought by a British club remains Paul Pogba, for whom Manchester United had paid Juventus €105m.

