Lionel Messi has earned the right to decide his future: Sergio Ramos

In an unexpected show of solidarity, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has thrown his weight behind Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, saying that the want-away Argentine has earned the right to decide his future, Spanish sports publication Marca reported.

Messi, after spending almost two decades with the club, has decided to force his way out.

The 33-year-old was absent from a recent Covid-19 test at the club's ground, fueling speculation that he would boycott pre-season in a bid to force a transfer.

Ramos, who has been one of Messi's fiercest rivals, said that while the Barca star had the right to make his own choice, his departure would be a big blow to Spanish football.

"He has earned the right to decide his future. I don't know if he is doing it in the best way," Ramos said in a press conference on Wednesday.



"For Spanish football, for Barca and for us who like to beat the best, we would like him to stay."

"Leo makes the Spanish League and his team better, he makes the Clasicos more beautiful because you like to win while being against the best and he is one of the best in the world."

