Old fight footage shows Conor McGregor wasn't always the savage he is today

In 2010, Conor McGregor fought a namesake fighter who says the Irishman was courteous and graceful in victory.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor is often seen as the most arrogant and nastiest athlete in the world who has no regard for his opponents' physical as well as emotional well-being.

The Irish fighter often says the meanest of things to his opposite numbers and at times even hovers above the politically incorrect territory.

However, a 10-year-old fight footage of McGregor resurfacing today has shown a different side of the silver-tongued slugger.

On October 9, 2010, McGregor, in just his fifth career fight, took on namesake Connor Dillon.

McGregor, although just 4-1 at that point in his career, displayed signs of his immense confidence, winning most of the stand-up exchanges and toying with his opponent.

He did end up getting himself in a head lock at one point in the fight but eventually got out - a pattern perfected as his career progressed.

The fight eventually ends in a freak accident when Dillon throws a kick which McGregor swiftly checks, leading to a foot injury for Dillon so sickening and severe that it "obliterated every muscle and ligament in his foot".

Dillon recalls that McGregor, instead of gloating and celebrating in his trademark style, "came over and sympathised with me after it was stopped and then he came over to me again in the dressing room to see how I was".

"I know some people think he is an arrogant b****** but he is sound," he is quoted as saying by Talk Sport.



Here is the footage of Conor McGregor versus Connor Dillion.





