PCB says its officials only allowed to put 'positive content' on YouTube

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) rumoured ban on its officials running their YouTube channel became clear on Wednesday when Saqlain Mushtaq uploaded a video on his personal channel.

In August, the PCB, possibly in a bid to shut the door on criticism and strife, had reportedly barred the members of its coaching staff from doing their own shows on YouTube and also communicated the same.

The purported ban was all but confirmed when none of the NHPC staffers and domestic coaches put any content on their channels for several days.

Mushtaq, the head of international player development at the newly restructured National High Performance Centre (NHPC), appeared to have violated the ban on Wednesday when he put up a tribute video regarding James Anderson.

However, as pointed out in Daily Jang, the PCB confirmed that Mushtaq had obtained prior permission to produce “positive content” on anything not related to Pakistan cricket.

