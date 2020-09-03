Sarfaraz Ahmed should be first choice in T20: Moin Khan

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has weighed in on the Sarfaraz Ahmed versus Mohammad Rizwan debate, giving his vote to the former in T20 cricket but speaking more favourably in the latter’s favour when it comes to Test cricket.

The wicketkeeping great, born in Rawalpindi but settled in Karachi, made the remarks while assessing the team’s performance on the sidelines of the Galle Gladiators’ launching ceremony.

“Both are good players but in T20s, Sarfaraz should indeed be the first choice,” Moin said when asked which of the two candidates should be Pakistan’s number one.

“And if a senior player is in the side, he should definitely be played,” as he made it clear whose side he leans on.

Moin did not explicitly back Rizwan for Tests but did appreciate the Peshawar native for being nimble-footed.

“Rizwan also played good cricket. The way he played, in Test cricket, an agile player such as himself certainly has a place,” he said.

