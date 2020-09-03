Babar Azam's opening partner should be a wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

A file photo of Kamran Akmal.

Veteran cricketer Kamran Akmal believes that Babar Azam's opening partner in T20 cricket should be a wicketkeeper-batsman, be it Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan.

Akmal, himself, a wicketkeeper-batsman, has long lobbied for a return back to the national fold for himself but let the chance pass this time.

"The team combination would be perfect if they play the wicketkeeper as an opener," as he chatted with reporters and reviewed the national team’s performance in England.

Commenting further on team combinations, he said that Pakistan is in desperate need of a bowling all-rounder as he pushed Amir Yamin, Ammad Butt and Faheem Ashraf to fill the supposed void.

“For a better combination in T20 cricket, the team should have a bowling all-rounder,” he said.

“Amir Yamin, Ammad Butt and Faheem Ashraf could prove to be better choice. Work needs to be done on them. And if you’re playing in Asia then a spin bowling all-rounder would be a better fit. For that, there can’t be a better choice than Mohammad Nawaz.”

Surprisingly, Akmal made no mention of the incumbent Shadab Khan who fits the profile like a hand in glove.

Akmal deemed the team’s results in England unsatisfactory, saying that the contingent should not only have won the Test series but also clean-swept the hosts in the 20-over format.



