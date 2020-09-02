Official: PSL 2020 to return in November

The PSL 2020 will stage the remainder of its matches in November. Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced the schedule of the remainder of the four Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15, 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header.

Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday November 17.

The dates have been finalised following consultations and discussions with the four playing sides – Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi – while start times will be confirmed later.

The final four matches of the event will be played under Covid-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff.

The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.

Fixtures:

Saturday, Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings), Gaddafi Stadium; Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi); Gaddafi Stadium

Sunday, Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1); Gaddafi Stadium

Tuesday, Nov 17 – Final; Gaddafi Stadium

