Haider Ali brings back Pakistan's X-factor: Wasim Akram

Haider Ali impresses with his debut performance in the third T20I against England. Photo: AFP

Pace legend Wasim Akram has said that debutant Haider Ali has given the Men in Green "the X-factor" that the team was missing after the 19-year-old impressed with his 54-run knock in the third T20I match against England, Sky Sports reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the Attock-born became the first Pakistan batsman to smash a half-century, in 33 balls, in his debut.

His performance, which eventually helped Pakistan to a series-leveling win against the hosts, saw many cricket legends and fans praise the teen's talent.

Akram too shares the same sentiment as he believes that Haider has genuine skill as he was able to produce proper batting shots against a strong England side.

"Where was he? That's what the whole country has been saying during the first two games. Finally he has got the chance and he showed his talent against one of the best sides in world cricket," he said.

"The shots he played weren't slogs. Pakistan were missing that X-factor and now, with him in the playing XI at No 3, that X-factor is back."

Akram further said that he enjoyed seeing Haider play as he adopted a more modern style of play.

"T20 cricket is about no fear if you hit a six, you go after a six again.This '90s cricket of hitting a boundary and then taking a single is no longer required.

"That's what Haider brings - a positivity, something new. It was so much fun to see him play those shots," he said.

