Inter Milan deny plans on signing Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP

An Inter Milan official on Tuesday said that the club have neither the plan nor the finances to try and sign six-time Ballon d´Or winner Lionel Messi.

"I don´t know where some ideas can come from," Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia. The Serie A runners-up have been linked with a move for Messi along with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Barcelona.

"No coach, no president wouldn´t want Messi in their team. But the reality is very different," he added, as the Italian transfer window officially opened on Tuesday.

"Our reality is a sensible transfer market."

Ausilio also said the club was in negotiations with Roma to sign Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov while insisting Lautaro Martinez will stay put despite longstanding interest from Barcelona.

Inter Milan deny claims of signing Lionel Messi