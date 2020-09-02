Sarfaraz posts cryptic tweet after facing criticism in 3rd T20I

Sarfaraz Ahmed posts a cryptic tweet after the conclusion of the T20I series against England. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet which seems to be a response to the wave of criticism he faced after a failed stumping attempt during the third T20I match against England on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz, who made his national return after 11 months, was unable to capitalise an opportunity to dismiss England's Moeen Ali behind the stumps.

The English batsman was at seven runs when the hiccup took place and managed to almost take the match away from the Men in Green before he was eventually dismissed by fast bowler Wahab Riaz, only after piling on 61 runs.

Fans, however, did not take the error lightly and went off on Sarfaraz on social media.

While the Men in Green did take a series-leveling win, it appears that the 33-year-old supposedly responded to critics stating that they had blown the scenario out of proportion.

It is pertinent to mention that there was no confirmation from the cricketer whether the tweet was attributed to the particular event.

