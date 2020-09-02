Pakistan draw the T20I series against England. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Wednesday thanked the 44-member squad for successfully completing the tour of England under unprecedented circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that the pandemic caused cricket activities to come to a screeching halt as many major events, including the ICC T20 World and the Asia Cup 2020, were forced to postpone.

Nonetheless, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managed to safely resume its international activities as it managed to host West Indies and Pakistan under strict measures.

The PCB chief lauded the cricketers for their commitment for the tour as well as their performance in the series.

"These men put the larger interests of the country and the game before themselves by committing to this tour. It has made me extremely proud that these men raised their hands for this unusual two-and-a-half-month-long journey despite an option to withdraw from it," he said.

"During the tour, they not only played highly competitive cricket but strictly within the rich traditions of the game, which further enhanced the reputation and image of Pakistan, cricket and the PCB."

Wasim also appreciated the ECB for providing the guests with a safe and secure environment amid the pandemic.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank the ECB for providing over-the-top hospitality to our team. They were looked after really well and were provided top-notch facilities," he said.

"We will now look forward to working closely with ECB in the coming months to plan their tour to Pakistan in 2022."

Wasim Khan appreciates Pakistan team for touring England amid pandemic