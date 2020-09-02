Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez make gains in ICC T20I Player Rankings

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (L) and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (R).

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi have significantly improved their T20I rankings in the ICC Player Rankings after their impressive performances in the recently-concluded series against England.

The series, which ended in a draw, saw Hafeez score 69 and 86 runs in the second and third match respectively.

The cricketer, nicknamed Professor, not only bagged the Player of the Series award but also jumped 27 places to be part of the top-50 T20I batsmen.

Placing at the 44th spot, he is Pakistan's third-highest-ranked batsman after limited-overs skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.

As for Afridi, he jumped 14 spots after picking up two wickets in the series.

He now places at the 20th spot of the bowler rankings — a career-best which he shares with England's Tom Curran and Washington Sundar of India.

