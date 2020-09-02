Haider Ali

If you haven't heard still, Pakistan have found a new project to go gag over: Haider Ali.

The boy, at the tender age of 19, made his T20I debut for Pakistan against England on Tuesday and dazzled in the team's five-run win.

Haider became the first Pakistani to score a half-century on T20I debut. Naturally, he turned heads and got attention from all over.

Let's find out what the world is saying about the teenager from Attock.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody:





Former Pakistan and current Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur:





Former England captain Michael Vaughan:





English commentator David Lloyd:





Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg:





Sri Lankan journalist Daniel Alexander





READ: Hafeez should've been Pakistan captain after Sarfaraz, says Rashid Latif



Haider Ali: What the world is saying about Pakistan's latest teen project