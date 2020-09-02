Haider Ali: What the world is saying about Pakistan's latest teen project

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020
If you haven't heard still, Pakistan have found a new project to go gag over: Haider Ali.
The boy, at the tender age of 19, made his T20I debut for Pakistan against England on Tuesday and dazzled in the team's five-run win.
Haider became the first Pakistani to score a half-century on T20I debut. Naturally, he turned heads and got attention from all over.
Let's find out what the world is saying about the teenager from Attock.
