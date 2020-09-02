Babar Azam defends seniors' presence, his own style of captaincy

Pakistan’s T20i captain Babar Azam has highlighted the importance of senior players in his squad, saying that their experience comes in hand especially in pressure situations.

The team management has been criticised recently during the recently ended T20 series in England for still carrying names such as Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik - all three well into their 30s.

However, two of those 30-somethings justified their selection, with Hafeez named the player of the series while Riaz's death spell turning the 3rd T20I on its head.

Azam, in a post-match video conference, defended the team's continued use of veterans.

“You always need a blend of seniors and juniors. You just can’t drop them. Whenever the team is in a pressure situation, it is always helped and guided by all the experienced seniors in the squad,” he said.

“I have always learned from my seniors in the team,” said the Pakistan’s captain in shortest format.

Regarding the last T20I that Pakistan won by a mere five runs, Azam paid homage to 35-year-old Riaz's stingy spell at the death.

“In my opinion, the penultimate over delivered by Wahab Riaz was the turning point of the match,” he said of the 19th over bowled by the experienced left-armer in which he conceded just three runs and England lost two important wickets.

“Hafeez played well too and he has been in very good form,” said the captain.

Azam has also faced criticism at a personal level for an apparent lack of assertiveness and taking dictation from other players - something he denied.

“It is not true, all the decisions are mine,” Azam insisted. “I do take suggestions form seniors in different scenarios. Sometimes I go to them asking for suggestions and sometimes they come to me if they feel something is needed. And that’s natural. But all the decisions I take on the field are mine."

Azam further said that Shadab was promoted ahead of Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz to do do some power hitting.



When asked about the hiccups in the match, including the missed stumping by Sarfaraz and a six off Haris Rauf on the second-last delivery of the match, Azam said that "these things are part and parcel of a cricket match."

“Sometimes your top bowler is smashed all over, sometimes your top batsman fails miserably. So these are part and parcel of any game. Sarfaraz and Rizwan are equally good and it wasn’t an easy decision at all to pick one of them,” Azam said.

Talking about his own performance, he said that he regretted not being able to score big in Test matches but promised that he’ll do better next time and apply what he got to learn during the tour.

“Playing Test cricket in these conditions taught me a lot. I regret that I couldn’t score big runs although I was aiming to score in triple figures but I must say that the tour was a learning experience for me and taught me some important lessons of playing in these conditions that will help me for the future,” he concluded.

Babar Azam defends seniors' presence, his own style of captaincy