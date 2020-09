Haider Ali has become the first Pakistani cricketer to score a half century on T20I debut.

The 19-year-old achieved the feat on Tuesday in the 3rd T20I against England.

Haider needed just 28 deliveries to reach the personal milestone. He had hit five fours and two sixes up until that point in his knock.

Despite his obvious talent, Haider was not given a chance in the opening two T20Is of the series.





